Mallorcan gastronomy offers all the advantages of the Mediterranean diet, which is said to be one of the most complete and healthy diets. Mallorcan cuisine is just the reflection of the different cultures that shaped our present-day identity. And it is precisely this variety which gives the island’s diet its richness and the well-deserved prestige it enjoys today.

The fact of being an island combined with the good weather throughout the year provides us with an exquisite variety of products that is almost entirely exclusive to Mallorca. Mallorcan cuisine offers a very complete range of top quality meat from local producers, fresh-caught fish and a delicious wide range of season vegetables and fruit that add a delicious flavour to dishes. All in all, the result is a genuine local flavour that is one of the main attractions and delights of a visit to Mallorca.

It is a diet rich in olive oil and lard in winter dishes. However, the calory content of lard is compensated by the abundance of vegetables and fruit in the dishes containing animal fat. Fish is equally important in Mallorcan gastronomy. There is a large variety of fish dishes, from fish rice soup and stew to roasted fish.

All these delicious recipes are cooked in restaurants all over the island. The most typical and pleasant restaurants, mainly because of their long history, are called “cellers”. You can find them all over the island, even though they are more abundant in the towns of Sineu, Inca and Petra.

Gastronomy often goes hand in hand with tradition, be it connected with a certain date or period of the year

Sausages such as “sobrassada”, “botifarró” or “camaiot” and brown bread are an excellent gastronomic experience. These sausages are not only a pleasure for the palate that all visitors should try, but they are also, together with "ensaïmada", the most requested gift for visitors to take back home or to give to their loved ones.

Mallorcan desserts are also renowned in the gastronomic culture. The most popular desserts are "ensaïmada", a very fine pastry made with sugar, eggs and lard (“saïm” in Catalan, from which the name “ensaïmada” is derived); "robiols”, “crespells” or “bunyols”, among others. There are many other local specialities, like the “coques de patata de Valldemossa”, “sospirs de Manacor” or the famous “galletes d'Inca”.

Mallorca is also a land of wine. When these delicious dishes are washed down with a good wine with designation of origin, those sitting at the table think they are almost in heaven.

Main local products you can find on the island

· Ensaïmada of Mallorca

· Almonds of Mallorca

· Sobrassada of Mallorca

· Palo of Mallorca

· Herbes of Mallorca

· Oil of Mallorca

· Olives of Mallorca

· Denominación de Origen

· Red pepper of Mallorca

· Wines DO Binissalem

· Wines DO Pla i Llevant

· Wines Tierra Mallorca

· Wines de la Tierra Serra de Tramuntana-Costa Nord

· Wines de la Tierra Illes Balears

In the above map you can find local markets, direct sales, cellers, Michelin Restaurants, Repsol Guide, Saltworks, Food from convents, Oil Mills and Vineyards and wine cellers which are all listed below.

Local Markets

1 Mercat de l’Olivar in Palma - www.mercatolivar.com

2 Mercat de Santa Catalina in Palma - www.mercatdesantacatalina.com

3 Mercat de Pere Garau in Palma - www.mercatperegarau.es

4 Mercat d’Inca in Inca - www.mercatdinca.com

5 Sa Plaça de ses Verdures in Manacor - www.manacor.org

Direct Sales

1 S’Hort de can Jaume. Sa Bisbal in Algaida - @hort.de.can.jaume

2 Silvia Pons Vanrell in Algaida

3 Finca Bellveure in Binissalem - www.fincabellveure.com

4 Sa Caragolera in Binissalem - www.sacaragolera.com

5 Mel Es Raiguer in Campanet - www.facebook.com/MelEsRaiguer

6 Treballs agrícoles i Ramaders in Campanet

7 Agroturisme Son Barceló Mas in Campos

8 Bodega Es Gallicant in Campos - www.bodegaesgallicant.com

9 S’Hort de Can Gal·lerí in Campos

10 Toni Gori in Campos

11 Binifela - Georg Brautigam in Capdepera - www.binifela.com

12 Dairy Mercè in Costitx - F: @Dairy MercèWW

13 Es Collet in Estellencs

14 Son Menut in Felanitx - www.sonmenut.com

15 Son Pou in Felanitx

16 Casa de la Milagrosa in Inca - www.esconvent.org

17 Son Jover in Inca - @formatgeriasonjover

18 Es Garrover de Mallorca in Llucmajor - www.esgarroverdemallorca.com

19 Mª Antònia Fiol López in Llucmajor

20 Agrícola Aubocassa in Manacor - www.aubocassa.com

21 Pere Mas Roig in Maria de la Salut

22 Caragolers de Muro in Muro

23 Sa Casa Pagesa in Sant Jordi

24 Sa Casa Pagesa in Son Sardina

25 Es Xiringuito de Na Bel in Petra - www.esxiringuitodepetra.com

26 Oli Novembre in Petra - www.olinovembre.es

27 Ses Cabanasses in Petra - @Ses Cabanasses

28 Son Frare in Petra - www.sonfrare.cat

29 Mesquida Mora in Porreres - www.mesquidamora.com

30 Bodegues Son Puig in Puigpunyent - www.sonpuig.com

31 Olis Ca’n Gori in Sa Pobla - www.oliscangori.com

32 Fet a Son Garrova in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

33 Vivers Esteva in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar - www.viverosesteva.com

34 Miquel Coll Crespí in Santa Eugènia - www.oliric.com

35 Olíric in Santa Eugènia - www.oliric.com

36 Cellers Galmés Ribot in Santa Margalida - www.galmesiribot.com

37 Rancho Grande in Santa Margalida - www.ranchograndemallorca.com

38 Hort d’en Mou in Sencelles

39 S’hortet De Na Maria in Sencelles - www.shortetdenamaria.es

40 Formatges Burguera in Ses Salines - www.formatgesburguera.com

41 Can Roseta in Son Servera

42 Es Caparó in Vilafranca de Bonany

Traditional cooking at Cellers

1 Celler Can Marron in Inca

2 Celler Can Ripoll in Inca - www.restaurantcanripoll.com

3 Celler Sa Travessa in Inca

4 Celler Can Amer in Lloseta - www.celler-canamer.es

5 Celler Cas Padrí Toni in Maria de la Salut - www.caspadritoni.es

6 Celler Pagès in Palma - www.facebook.com/Celler Pages

7 Celler Sa Premsa in Palma - www.cellersapremsa.com

8 Celler de Petra in Petra - www.restaurantesceller.com

9 Celler de Randa in Randa - www.cellerderanda.es

10 Celler Sa Sínia in Santa Maria del Camí - www.cellersasini.net

11 Celler Sa Font in Santa Maria del Camí - www.restaurantecellersafont.com

12 Celler Can Font in Sineu - www.canfont.com

13 Celler Es Grop in Sineu

14 Celler Son Toreó in Sineu

15 Celler Cas Carreter in Soller - www.cascarreter.net

Michelin Restaurants

1 DINS Santi Taura inPalma - www.dinssantitaura.com

2 Es Fum in Calvia (Costa d’en Blanes) - www.restaurant-esfum.com

3 Es Racó des Teix in Deya - www.esracodesteix.es

4 Maca de Castro in Alcudia (Puerto Alcudia) - www.macadecastro.com

5 Andreu Genestra in Capdepera - www.andreugenestra.com

6 Marc Fosh in Palma - www.marcfosh.com

7 Adrián Quetglas in Palma - www.adrianquetglas.es

8 Voro in Canyamel - vorobyparkhyattmallorca.com

9 Béns d’Avall in Soller - www.bensdavall.com

Repsol Guide. Soles de Mallorca

1 Maca de Castro in Alcudia - www.macadecastro.com

2 Andreu Genestra Restaurant in Capdepera - www.andreugenestra.com

3 Béns d’Avall in Soller - www.bensdavall.com

4 El Olivo in Deya - www.belmond.com

5 Dins Santi Taura in Palma - www.dinssantitaura.com

6 La Fortaleza in Llucmajor - www.caprocat.com

7 Zaranda in Es Capdellà - www.zaranda.es

8 Aromata in Palma - www.aromatarestaurant.com

9 Baibén in Portals Nous - www.baibenrestaurants.com

11 Bodega Barahona in Ses Salines - www.bodegabarahona.com

12 Ca na Toneta in Caimari - www.canatoneta.com

13 Can Toni Moreno in Port des Canonge - www.facebook.com/Restaurante Can Toni Moreno

14 Es Racó des Teix in Deya - www.esracodesteix.es

15 Marc Fosh in Palma - www.marcfosh.com

16 Sa Drassana in Palma - www.sadrassana.com

17 Daica in Llubi - www.daica.es

18 Voro in Capdepera - www.vororestaurant.com

Saltworks

1 Salines des Trenc in Campos - www.salinasdestrenc.com

2 Flor de Sal des Trenc in Campos - www.flordesaldestrenc.com

Food from Convents

1 Monasterio de Santa Clara in Palma - www.clarisaspalmamallorca.wordpress.com

2 Convento de Santa Magdalena in Palma - www.canonesaspalma.org

Oil Mills (DO Oli de Mallorca)

1 Es Verger in Esporles - www.esverger.es

2 Cooperativa Sant Bartomeu in Soller - www.cooperativasoller.com

3 S’Oliera Son Catiu in Inca - www.soncatiu.com

4 Aubocassa in Manacor - www.aubocassa.com

5 Oli Solivellas in Alcudia - www.olisolivellas.com

6 Treurer in Algaida - www.treurer.com

7 Agroturisme Roqueta in Maria de la Salut - www.agroroqueta.com

8 Son Mesquidassa in Felanitx - www.sonmesquidassa.com

9 Son Moragues in Valldemossa - www.sonmoragues.com

10 Can Det in Soller - www.candet.es

Vineyard and Wine cellers

Denomination of Origin in Binissalem

1 Antonio Nadal Ros in Binissalem - www.antonionadalros.com. *

2 Bodega Biniagual in Binissalem - www.bodegabiniagual.com

3 Vins Nadal in Binissalem - www.vinsnadal.com. *

4 José Luis Ferrer in Binissalem - www.vinosferrer.com. *

5 Can Ramis in Binissalem - www.binissalemdo.com/bodegues/celler-can-ramis

6 Vins Can Verdura Viticultors in Binissalem - @facebook.com/vinscanverdura

7 Vinya Taujana in Santa Eugènia - www.vinyataujana.es

8 Jaume de Puntiró in Santa Maria del Camí - www.vinsjaumedepuntiro.com. *

9 Bodega Ramanyà in Santa Maria del Camí - www.bodegaramanya.com

10 Sebastià Pastor in Santa Maria del Camí - www.sebastiapastor.com

11 Vins i vinyes Ca sa Padrina in Sencelles - www.vinscasapadrina.com. *

Denomination of Origin in Pla i Llevant

12 Can Majoral in Algaida - www.canmajoral.com. *

13 Celler Es Gallicant de Campos in Campos - www.bodegaesgallicant.es

14 Cas Beato in Capdepera

15 Armero i Adrover viticultors in Felanitx - www.armeroiadrover.com. *

16 Vi d’Auba in Felanitx - www.vidauba.com

17 Es Fangar in Felanitx (Son Prohens) - www.es-fangar.com

18 Bodegas Bordoy in Llucmajor - www.bodegasbordoy.es

19 Bodegas Vi Rei in Llucmajor - www.bodegasvirei.com

20 Vins Miquel Gelabert in Manacor - www.vinsmiquelgelabert.com

21 Pere Seda in Manacor - www.pereseda.com

22 Vins Toni Gelabert in Manacor - www.vinstonigelabert.com

23 Butxet viticultors in Muro

24 Can Coleto in Petra - www.vinscancoleto.com

25 Miquel Oliver in Petra - www.miqueloliver.com

Mallorca Regional Wine

26 Castell Miquel in Alaro - www.castellmiquel.es

27 Son Simó Vell in Alcudia - www.sonsimovell.com

28 Oliver Moragues in Algaida - www.olivermoragues.com

29 Conde de Suyrot in Arta - www.condedesuyrot.com

30 Resident wein in Biniali - www.resident-wein.com

31 Bodega Ribas in Consell - www.bodegaribas.com

32 Vinyes Mortitx in Escorca - www.vinyesmortitx.com

33 Es Verger in Esporles - www.esverger.es

34 Bodega Son Mayol in Establiments - www.bodegasonmayol.es

35 4 Kilos in Felanitx - www.4kilos.com

36 Son Bordils in Inca - www.sonbordils.es

37 Son Ramon in Llubi - www.sonramon.com

38 Maruccia in Llucmajor - www.maruccia.com

39 Bodega Galmés i Ferrer in Petra - www.bodegasgalmesiferrer.com

40 Can Vidalet in Pollensa - www.canvidalet.com

41 Bodegas Xaloc in Pollensa - www.bodegasxaloc.com

42 Can Axartell in Pollensa - www.canaxartell.com

43 Can Xanet in Pollensa - www.canxanet.com

44 Can Sureda in Pollensa - www.cansureda.es

45 Can Feliu in Porreres - www.canfeliu.es

46 Mesquida Mora in Porreres - www.mesquidamora.com

47 Son Puig in Puigpunyent - www.sonpuig.com

48 Vins Galmés i Ribot in Santa Margalida - www.galmesiribot.com

49 7103 Petit Celler in Santa Maria del Camí - www.vtmallorca.com

50 Bodegas Angel in Santa Maria del Camí - www.bodegasangel.com

51 Macià Batle in Santa Maria del Camí - www.maciabatle.com

52 Selva Vins Mallorca in Selva - www.vtmallorca.com

53 Ava Vins in Sencelles - www.ava-vins.com

54 Binigrau in Sencelles - www.binigrau.es

55 Cap Andritxol in Sencelles - www.capandritxol.com

56 Son Campaner in Sencelles - www.soncampaner.es

57 Son Prim in Sencelles - www.sonprim.com

58 Gallinas y Focas in Son Ferriol - www.gallinas&focas.com

Costa Nord Regional Wine

59 Bodega Can Pico in Banyalbufar - www.bodegacanpico.com. *

60 Cooperativa Sa Malvasia de Banyalbufar in Banyalbufar

61 Tomeu Isern in Estellencs - www.tomeuisern.es

62 Son Vich de Superna in Puigpunyent - www.sonvichdesuperna.es. *

Balearic Islands Regional Wine

63 Ànima Negra in Felanitx - www.annegra.com

64 Son Sureda Ric in Manacor - www.sonsuredaric.com. *

65 Son Vell Vinyes i Vi in Manacor

* Wineries that also make Mallorca Regional Wine

What's On Food Events

January

- Eel Fair in Sa Pobla

February

- Almond flower fair in Son Servera

March - National Cooking Competition Protur chef in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (Sa Coma) - www.proturchef.com

March - April - Easter week typical food across Mallorca

- Mallorcadegusta in Palma

- Orange Fair in Soller - www.ajsoller.net

April

- Cuttlefish fair in Alcudia

- Salt and spices in Ses Salines (Colonia de Sant Jordi)

- Wine Fair in Pollensa - www.viprimitiu.org/fira

- Street Food Festival in Puerto Alcudia.

- Llonguet fair (bread roll) in Es Pil·larí (Palma) - www.palma.cat

- Gastronomic Display on Fridays in Calvia - www.feriasyfiestasdemallorca.com

May

- Wine and cheese fair in Estellencs

- Snail fair in Sant Jordi

- Wine Days DO Binissalem - Mallorca in Binissalem, Consell, Santa Maria, Sencelles and Santa Eugènia www.winedaysmallorca.com

- Wine Night in Palma - www.winesofmallorca.org

- Farmer’s Market on Sundays in Puerto Portals (Calvia) - www.puertoportals.com

May-June

- Mallorca Oil fair in Palma - www.olidemallorca.es

- Spring fairs and fiestas in Manacor - Cooking and Wine Tasting Do Pla i Llevant - www.doplaillevant.com

June

- Ses Herbes fair in Selva

- Apricot fair in Porreres

- Potato fair in Sa Pobla

- Pa amb Oli fair in Montuïri - www.feriasyfiestasdemallorca.com

- Summer evening food fair in Consell

June-October

- Llonguet route (bread roll) every Wednesday in Palma - www.feriasyfiestasdemallorca.com

August

- Melon fair in Vilafranca de Bonany

- Tomàtiga de Ramallet (tomato) evening fair in Maria de la Salut

September

- Draught Fair (Fira del Sequer) in Sant Lloret de Vistalegre

- Wine harvest fiesta and wine fair in Binissalem - www.ajbinissalem.net

October

- Botifarró fair (Mallorcan sausage) in Sant Joan

- Sweet fair in Esporles

- Llampuga fair (fish) in Capdepera (Cala Ratjada)

- Autumn and wine fair in Consell

- Red Pepper fair in Felanitx

- Gastronomic Days in Estellencs - www.feriasyfiestasdemallorca.com

- Street Food Festival in Port Adriano (Calvia) - www.portadriano.es

- Gastronomic Days in Calvia every Friday - www.feriasyfiestasdemallorca.com

- Sobrassada fair in Campos - www.ajcampos.net

November

- New Wine fair in Santa Maria

- Artisan Beer fair in Puigpunyent

- Olive fair in Caimari (Selva) - www.ajselva.net/caimari

- Honey fair in Llubí

- Mushroom and Mountain fair in Mancor de la Vall

- Pumpkin fair in Muro - www.ajmuro.net

- Local fish fair (Gerret) in Soller - www.ajsoller.net

- Dijous Bo, Ensaimada exhibition in Inca

- Tapalma route in Palma - www.tapalma.es

- Rice Fair in Sa Pobla

December

- Almond milk fair in Pla de Na Tesa (Marratxí)

- Christmas Gastronomy fair across Mallorca

- Partridge fair in Montuïri

Food experiences

· Mallorca Wine Tours - www.mallorcawinetours.com

· Wine routes Mallorca - www.wineroutesmallorca.com

· Centre Capvespre de Sóller - www.centrecapvespre.com/es/rutas

· Pescaturismo - www.pescaturismomallorca.com

· Mallorca Gastronomic Tours - www.mallorcagastronomictours.com

· Salines de Es Trenc - www.salinasdestrenc.com

· Farmers&Co - www.farmersandco.es

· Terragust - www.terragust.es

· Chefsin - www.chefsin.com

· Souveniredicions - www.souveniredicions.com

· Finca Son Moragues - www.sonmoragues.com

· TrasMedTour - www.trasmedtour.com

· Son Mut Nou - www.monserratpons.com

· Es Garrover de Mallorca - www.esgarroverdemallorca.com

· Ecovinyassa Sóller - www.ecovinyassa.com

· Es recó porrerenc - www.facebook.com/esrecoporrerenc

· Can Parrí - www.canparriporreres.com

· Mallorca Distillery - www.mallorcadistillery.com

· Son Jover Formatgeria - www.sonjover.com

· Ametla + - www.ametllademallorca.com

Seasonal Flavours

Spring (During Easter)

· Empanadas

· Robiols

· Crespells

· Mona de Pascua (chocolate)

Summer

· Coca de trampó (green peppers, tomatoes and onions)

· Coca de pimientos asados (red peppers)

· Coca de albaricoques (apricots)

· Gató (almond cake) and almond ice cream

Autumn

· Buñuelos de patata y boniato (potato and sweet potato doughnuts-like confection)

· Buñuelos “de vent” (doughnut-like confections with a hole in the middle)

· Amargos (almond biscut from Minorca)

· Rosarios (different types of sweets and chocolates sewn on a string)

· Panellets (biscuits made with chestnuts and sweet potatoes)

Winter (Christmas and Three Kings)

· Turrón

· Almond milk

· Cocas de patata (potato)

· Coca de turrón

· Greixonera de Reis (Made with ensaimada from the previous day and baked in a typical Mallorcan earth dish)

· Espinagada (pastry made with eel)

· Sobrassada, llonganisses and botifarrons (different types of Mallorcan sausages)

· Ensaimada de “tallades” (ensaimada with pieces of sobrassada and dried fruit)

And also during the whole year

Cocarrois (empanada and is usually filled with vegetables, fish or meat)

Cremadillos o doblegats (flake pastry filled with cream or jams)

Coca de verdura (vegetables)

Llonguets y una gran variedad de panes (typical Mallorcan bread rolls)

Cuartos y cuartos embetumats (egg yolk pastries)

Where can you find these products?

