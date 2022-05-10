Sir Richard Branson met his match in Mallorca this week when he visited Rafa Nadal at his tennis academy in Manacor. The Virgin tycoon said that it was a privilege to spend time at "Rafa´s remarkable academy," in a post on his Instagram account.

Branson has been spending time on the island visiting his new luxury hotel in Banyalbufar which will be formally presented to the media later this week. In a video message to Bulletin readers for the launch of our new website Branson spoke of his joy and excitment over the opening of his new hotel on the island.

The formal presentation of his new hotel project is expected to take place tomorrow which will coincide with the first visit to Palma of one of his new cruise ships, the Valiant Lady, which will be paying her maiden visit to the port. She entered service in March this year and will be cruising the Mediterranean this summer. She weighs in at 110,000 tons.