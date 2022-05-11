Bollywood is returning to Mallorca. This time it is the new film by director Luv Ranjan with the actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who will come to the island in June to shoot a film that still has no title, but of which some images have already been leaked.

This will be the second Indian production to have been shot on the island, following Pathan, a film that attracted the attention of many followers of Indian cinema in March, when it starred the Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, one of the most famous faces in the Indian film industry. The film was shot in locations such as Canyamel, Cala Llamp and in the Plaça de Cort.

Now it will be Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most famous couples in India. Ranbir is part of the well-known Kapoor family. The pair form the lead in the film directed by Luv Ranjan, director and producer who released his film Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Filming is going to take place on location in the Serra de Tramuntana. Shraddha has almost 72 million followers on Instagram, while videos involving Ranbir go viral in seconds.

Shraddha Kapoor features in listings of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in India. She has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016.

The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, she began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti, and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). Kapoor had her breakthrough for playing a singer in the commercially successful romance Aashiqui 2 (2013), for which she received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

The following year, she portrayed a character based on Ophelia in Vishal Bhardwaj's critically acclaimed drama Haider (2014). Kapoor established herself with starring roles in the romantic thriller Ek Villain (2014), the dance drama ABCD 2 (2015) and the action film Baaghi (2016).[5][6] Following a series of poorly received films, her highest-grossing releases came with the comedy horror Stree (2018), the action thriller Saaho (2019), and the comedy-drama Chhichhore (2019).

In addition to acting in films, Kapoor has sung several of her film songs. She is the celebrity endorser for several brands and products, in 2015, she launched her own line of clothing.