Made in Chelsea Mallorca starts on August 22. | Channel 4
Just when you thought it was safe to take your summer holiday again, the SW3 Made in Chelsea gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for a summer series like never before.
Made in Chelsea Mallorca starts on August 22. | Channel 4
Just when you thought it was safe to take your summer holiday again, the SW3 Made in Chelsea gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for a summer series like never before.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.