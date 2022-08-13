Just when you thought it was safe to take your summer holiday again, the SW3 Made in Chelsea gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for a summer series like never before.

The Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamourous villas for a spot of Balearic bliss.

But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears, will relationships be put to the ultimate test and will any old wounds be re-opened?

Sunning it up in Mallorca are:

Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.