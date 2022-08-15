Former Dragon´s Den star, Theo Paphitis, dined out in Palma on Saturday night at the ever popular, Market Kitchen Restaurant. In an instagram post Theo is pictured with great chef Rob outside the Santa Catalina restaurant.

It also appears that joining the BBC 2 star and leading businessman was former Formula 1 great Mark Blundell. The two are close friends.

"Theo" Paphitis is a Greek-Cypriot British retail magnate and entrepreneur. He is best known for his appearances on the BBC business programme Dragons' Den and as former chairman of Millwall Football Club.

Paphitis has made the majority of his fortune in the retail sector. In 2006, he sold his equity stake in the lingerie brand La Senza for a reported £100 million. He is the owner of stationery chain Ryman, the homewares specialist Robert Dyas and lingerie retailer Boux Avenue.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List in 2020, Paphitis is worth £290 million.

In May 2018, Solent University in Southampton named Paphitis as their new Chancellor. Paphitis was inaugurated as the university's Chancellor on 11 October 2018. He will serve a minimum of three years. Paphitis succeeded Lord West of Spithead.

Market Kitchen is a new restaurant in Palma but it has established an excellent reputation for its British food with a modern twist. Talking personally its Sunday roast, even in this weather, shouldn´t be missed.