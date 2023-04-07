Mallorca resident Joseph Fiennes, who has owned a property on the island for many years with his María Dolores Diéguez, is set to star as England manager Gareth Southgate in a new play at the National Theatre.

Dear England is “inspired by Southgate’s journey since his infamous penalty miss for England in 1996”, with an official release saying the play is a “gripping examination of both nation and game”.

Writer James Graham said he is grateful to shine a light on the men’s England football team under Southgate’s “quiet cultural reform” which he has found “epic and deeply moving”.

Fiennes is regarded as the “go-to actor for English cultural history”, Fiennes is particularly known for his versatility and period pieces. His numerous accolades include one Screen Actors Guild Award and nomination for a British Academy Film Award.

He is known for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love (1998), for which he was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Sir Robert Dudley in Elizabeth (1998), Commisar Danilov in Enemy at the Gates (2001), Martin Luther in Luther (2003), and Monsignor Timothy Howard in the second season of the TV series American Horror Story (2012–2013).



His performance in the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2021) was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.