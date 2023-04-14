Mallorca is getting ready to host the next series of Love Island which is going to hit the TV screens on June 5, ITV sources have confirmed. The source said: “Love Island will start on June 5, just as people are getting ready to enjoy their summers.

“ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.

“It is hugely exciting and those working on the show cannot wait to get started.

“This series will be eight weeks long, meaning the couple who win the show will be in the villa for two months.

“Presenter Maya Jama is chomping at the bit to get to work on this series too. Having her on board has given Love Island a real boost and it’s expected that ratings will soar.”

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “The dates have not been officially confirmed.”

Just minutes after the end of the winter edition, the show’s Instagram page told fans: “We’re heading back to Mallorca this summer and you can apply to be in the villa right now! Just head to itv.com/loveisland/apply for all the info #Lovelsland.”

The cast is set to return to the rustic £2.57 million villa which was first used during the series last summer.

But, the producers will be hoping that the Mallorca series will do better than the winter version.

Love Island's viewing figures suffered a blow when just 1.4 million tuned in to watch the launch of the new winter series.

Maya Jama made her on-screen debut on first episode of the series, which launched less than a month after Christmas and took place in a villa in South Africa.