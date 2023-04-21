British actor Joseph Fiennes is getting fit at the Fit Club Mallorca.

Fiennes has lived on the island for more than a decade with his wife, the Spanish-Swiss artist María Dolores Domínguez, and their two daughters, but they spend much of the year travelling back and forth due to the actor’s professional commitments.

One of the latest will see Fiennes back on the stage, he is going to play England men’s football manager Gareth Southgate in a new play about the pressure of penalties at the National Theatre. Writer James Graham said Dear England would highlight the “gentle revolution” in the team’s culture under Southgate.

It is inspired by Southgate’s journey since his infamous penalty miss for England in 1996, and how he has fed into changing notions of masculinity.

He will also be on the big screen next month when The Mother is released on Netfllix.

Fiennes stars opposite Jennifer Lopez who plays an ex-assassin in what has been described her most physically demanding role yet in the action film.