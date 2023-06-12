Top British English actor and martial artist Lewis Tan is back on the island.
He posted a picture on Instagram this afternoon with the comment “I’ve been here countless times and yet it continues to enamour me. El amor es como el agua que no se seca.”
Mortal Kombat star relaxing in Mallorca
Lewis Tan returns to the island
