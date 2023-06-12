Top British English actor and martial artist Lewis Tan is back on the island.

He posted a picture on Instagram this afternoon with the comment “I’ve been here countless times and yet it continues to enamour me. El amor es como el agua que no se seca.”



Lewis Singwah Tan was born on 4 February 1987 in Salford, Greater Manchester, the eldest of four sons to Joanne Cassidy, a retired British fashion model and Philip Tan, a Chinese Singaporean martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator. Tan’s father trained him in martial arts from a young age. His brother Sam is also an actor, and his youngest brother Evan is a photographer.

Tan’s family moved to Los Angeles when his father was hired as a fight coordinator for Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman. He also lived in China, France, and Spain growing up.

Tan began training in theatre in his early teens.

On television, he is known for his roles as Gaius Chau in the AMC series Into the Badlands (2018–2019), Lu Xin Lee in the Netflix series Wu Assassins (2019), and Tolya in Shadow and Bone (2023), also on Netflix.

His film roles include Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 (2018) and Cole Young in Mortal Kombat (2021).