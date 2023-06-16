Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are on the island staying at their home between Deya and Valldemossa. They arrived earlier this month by private jet from the South of France where they had attended the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Gran Prix.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked spectacular as she stepped off the private jet in Palma. It is widely rumoured that the star couple will be attending the opening of Sir Richard Branson's new hotel in Banyalbufar on Wednesday.

The couple usually spend much of the month of June at their Mallorca home which they now jointly own.