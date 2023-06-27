British actress and model Liz Hurley will be the star guest at a party organised by local real estate tycoon Marcel Remus. The event will take place at a hotel in the Playa de Palma on August 3.

Liz Hurley will be joined on the red carpet by her son, the actor Damian Hurley. The gala party, called Remus Lifestyle Night, will also feature other celebrities.

Marcel Remus usually organises a big summer party at the guest star last year was former supermodel, Elle MacPherson. Previous guests have also included Dame Joan Collins.

Marcel Remus is one of the leading real estate agents on the island.

Liz Hurley was last on the island about five years ago when she presented a new range of bikinis at a Puerto Portals boutique.