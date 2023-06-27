British actress and model Liz Hurley will be the star guest at a party organised by local real estate tycoon Marcel Remus. The event will take place at a hotel in the Playa de Palma on August 3.
British actress and model Liz Hurley will be the star guest at a party organised by local real estate tycoon Marcel Remus. The event will take place at a hotel in the Playa de Palma on August 3.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.