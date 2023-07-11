Earlier this year, Hollywood legends Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Zoe Saldaña spent the best part of two months on Mallorca filming the new blockbuster series.

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, which is inspired by an actual US Military programme and follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Viewers can stream the two-episode premiere of Special Ops: Lioness on Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount+.

Then stream all-new episodes on Sundays.

The production was shot in various locations on Mallorca while the stars enjoyed some of the best restaurants on the island and even went to watch Real Mallorca in action at Son Moix.

A new trailer of the sries has just been released.