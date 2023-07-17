Lewis Hamilton is no stronger to the Balearics, he once filmed an advert for Mercedes on Mallorca, but now he appears to have taken to the water for a brief holiday after the British Grand prix.

Over the weekend he was spotted on a super luxury yacht off Ibiza with the Mexican actress Eiza González.

Jenny Stray Spetalen, the Norwegian tennis player was also spotted with Lewis Hamilton. While they seemed to have been enjoying a relaxing week off together.

The Ibiza break comes just days after Hamilton enjoyed a night out with Shakira. It has been rumoured in recent weeks that Hamilton and Shakira have been dating, but it looks like the racing driver has moved on.