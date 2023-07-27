On Thursday, Rafa Nadal shared a photo on Instagram of his family holiday in Greece. It is the first time that his baby son has been in a photo that he has posted. Nadal, Mery Perelló and young Rafael can be seen from behind on his yacht, Great White, as it negotiates the Corinth Canal, the artificial canal that connects the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean.

The family has been spending some time cruising in the Mediterranean, Nadal having said: "For now, enjoying the sea and a few days of total disconnection with my family."

Still recovering from hip surgery, Nadal recently explained: "I am going to stop, I am not going to train. After many moments of frustration, there is a time to stop. And if I don't stop, I don't think I will be able make it to next year. Let's see if my body is regenerating."

Due to an injury, the Mallorcan has not played since his exit from the Australian Open in 2023.

Arthroscopic surgery was performed on Nadal’s strained left hip flexor in June.

Nadal has at least been able to use the downtime to spend time with his wife and young son.

The Mallorcan also posted further vacation-related tidbits on his Instagram stories this week.

Nadal will not return to the ATP Tour this season.

However he is hopeful of a farewell run in 2024.

During his yachting tour of the Eastern Mediterranean, Nadal made a visit to the Greek city of Patras. The famous athlete was spotted earlier last week touring the Ionian islands.

Nadal was previously seen just last week visiting various Greek islands including Corfu Meganisi and Ithaca.

The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles took the opportunity to visit a well-known fish restaurant with his friends and family to enjoy a meal. Although the visit to the restaurant was discrete, the star reportedly agreed to sign autographs for fans.