Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones CBE has taken to Instagram this week to show off her Mallorcan tan.

Zeta-Jones and husband, Holywood legend Michael Douglas, have spent much of the summer at his Mallorcan home S’Estaca, which he bought some 30 years ago and has lovingly restored, on the coast near Valldemossa while attending a host of events in Europe.

At the end of May, the pair was spotted holding hands during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Zeta-Jones was once again rocking the sun hat look while Douglas, 78, opted for a green baseball cap, a black polo shirt and a pair of light khaki pants.

Just days before, the couple was spotted wearing more upscale looks as they attended the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Zeta-Jones wore a captivating black sequin mini dress that featured a plunging asymmetrical neckline and flared sleeves.

The couple, who have been married for more than 22 years, first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998.

Douglas has revealed that he had his publicist arrange a date with the Welsh star after seeing her star as Elena Montero in The Mask of Zorro.

The two got married at New York’s Plaza Hotel at the end of 2000, but not before welcoming their son, Dylan Douglas, on August 8, 2000.

Three years later, the couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

Zeta-Jones is no stranger to posting envy-inducing shots.

Just two weeks ago, she showed off her legs while lounging around the pool in Mallorca, adding the caption “Two thigh freckles that I have had all my life” and a laughing emoji.