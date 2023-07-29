Rumours of a possible relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira have resurfaced again after paparazzi Sergio Garrido claimed this week on ‘Ya es mediodia’ on Spanish TV channel Telecinco that the two met “three times in the villa” where Shakira was staying in Ibiza earlier this month during a break in the F1 season.

Garrido assured that “when the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from Hamilton”.

In addition, he claimed that Hamilton’s driver overheard conversations between the two while he was transporting the driver.

After being spotted together in several places, People magazine confirmed a few days ago that the two are more than just friends.

“They are spending time together and getting to know each other,” the publication said, citing sources close to the Briton.

Now even more details have been revealed about the relationship.

According to Tamara Gorro in her latest appearance on Y Ahora Sónsoles, she also claims that Shakira and Hamilton spent time together in Ibiza.

According to the TV collaborator, the Mercedes driver was

seen approaching the place where the Colombian singer was staying on several occasions. “He would go clubbing and then end up at the singer’s house,” said the model.