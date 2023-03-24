Over the past few years, Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has been expanding the family’s estate near Puerto Andratx and it is now understood that the family are planning on making a permanent move to the island where they have been spending the winters while the F1 legend continues to recover from a skiing accident.

According to a report in German magazine Die Bunte Corinna is said to have ‘big plans’ for the family’s future and eventually intends to move to a new £27million home on the island.

The family are reportedly planning to settle down in Mallorca permanently, with Corinna having already purchased a property named Villa Yasmin near Puerto Andratx.

The estate will be refurbished to accommodate Schumacher’s medical needs and the 54-year-old has plans to set up a ranch nearby for her and their daughter Gina-Maria, as they are both equestrians by trade.

In the meantime, the RM Sothebys Auction has listed Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F1-2000 Chassis 198 for sale between April 3 - 12.

The Formula1 car was among those driven during the 2000 season, which saw Michael Schumacher clinch the Driver’s Championship, while Ferrari won the Constructor’s Championship. Schumacher drove this car in multiple races, including the Brazilian, Monaco, Spanish & Austrian Grand Prix.

Since its professional retirement, the F1-2000 Chassis 198 has been rebuilt and can now be used on the track through Ferrari’s Clienti Program. The F1 car will be up for auction next month and is expected to receive around $10 million.

RM Sotheby’s has previously sold two of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F1 cars. The first was in 2017 when it auctioned off the F2001 for a little over $7.5 million. The more recent was in 2022 when RM Sotheby’s sold the F2003-GA Chassis 229 for close to $16 million.