Liz Hurley jetted in to Palma today alongside her son, Damian, to attend a gala party at the Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma organised by local real estate tycoon, Marcel Remus. The model and actress looked stunning as she arrived at the airport.

She was greeted by Marcel Remus and then they headed for Playa de Palma where the party is taking place. Liz Hurley last visited the island about seven years ago when she launched her bikini range in Puerto Portals.

Damian Hurley is set to release his directorial debut, starring his mother who he directs in a steamy scene with another woman. Last year, Damian revealed Liz Hurley, 58, ‘dropped everything’ to appear in the erotic thriller film, Strictly Confidential, and a new trailer has shown the actress’s role was not so PG.