Liz Hurley jetted in to Palma today alongside her son, Damian, to attend a gala party at the Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma organised by local real estate tycoon, Marcel Remus. The model and actress looked stunning as she arrived at the airport.
Liz Hurley jets into Palma for star party
She is accompanied by her film director and model son, Damian
Also in News
- Mallorca beach cleared after 'shark' spotted; it turned out to be a dolphin
- 18 arrests in a week as popular Mallorca holiday destination launches crime crackdown
- Britons flee Magalluf to party in other resorts
- Thursday's weather in Mallorca - Drop in temperature and rain on its way
- Slumdog millionaire star enjoys Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.