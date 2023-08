It had all the halmarks of a great party with Leonard Di Caprio and Tobey Maguire of Spiderman fame having a fantastic time on a yacht moored off Ibiza and now they have been joined by Mick Jagger and former Love Island star, Arabella Chi! Photos have emerged online of the Rolling Stones frontman playing golf with the Titanic star in Ibiza.

Di Caprio has been joined by a series of famous faces this summer on his yacht, including model Neelam Gill, close friend Tobey Maguire, Australian businessman James Packer, Russian catwalk legend Irina Shayk and American model Megan Roche.

Di Caprio has been cruising the Mediterranean for some time now and he was in Ibiza earlier this summer. He has been photographed at some of Ibiza's finest restaurants. Arabella Chi was an Islander on Season 5 of the revived series of Love Island. Arabella entered the villa on Day 18 and was dumped from the island on Day 25.

It is rumoured that Mick Jagger arrived in Ibiza earlier this week.