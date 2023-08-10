Claudia Schiffer used to spend her summer holidays with her family at their first home on the island in La Mola, Puerto Andratx before she had a new home built in Camp de Mar in 1997 and Schiffer has posted a set of pictures of Instagram of her family holidays on the island many years ago.

With the comment: “An ode to summer family holidays in the 90s with my brother Andreas and my mum” the supermodel has posted pictures of her sunbathing, with her mother Gudrum and brother and out on a boat with father Heinz as skipper and her other brother Stefan and sister Ann.



The 90s was Schiffer’s big decade.

The German model and actress who is now based in the United Kingdom rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the world’s most successful models, attaining supermodel status. In her early career, she was compared to Brigitte Bardot.

She has appeared on more than 1000 magazine covers and holds the record for the model with the most magazine covers, listed in the Guinness Book of World Records and would traditionally celebrate her birthday on August 25 in Mallorca at one of Palma’s most famous restaurants on the Paseo Mallorca which belonged to her friend Peter Newman, La Cuchara, where she once bumped into King Juan Carlos and the then Prince and Princess of Asturias, now King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

In May 2002, she married English film director Matthew Vaughn, they have a son and two daughters, and eventually sold her mansion in Camp de Mar and little has been seen of her on the island since.

That said, every time she was on the island it was a media frenzy, it was the highlight of the summer for the paparazzi.



What is more, had she held on to her Mallorcan property, she could have nearly doubled her money.

Schiffer sold up in 2017 for a reported price of $11.7 million - however, the property is now said to be worth at least $28 million.

Named one of the most beautiful women in the world, her ability to appeal to a global audience assured an internationally successful career spanning over 25 years.

In addition to Elle and Vogue, Schiffer has appeared on the covers of numerous other magazines including Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Time, and was the first model to be featured on the covers of Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and People.

She was one of 10 models on Vogue’s 100th anniversary cover in 1992.

In May 1997, Schiffer was featured on the cover and in the pictorial of Playboy.

In 2020 she did return to Mallorca to celebrate her 50th birthday.