Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is understood to be at the family’s estate near Andratx in Mallorca and his son Mick has posted a moving tribute message to his father on Instagram after he drove the Formula 1 legend’s Mercedes at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed.

The photographs show Mick wearing his father’s helmet and overalls from 12 years ago.

Michael Schumacher is still regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time but remains out of the public eye after he was involved in a devastating ski crash accident in 2013 while on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps.

He fell and hit his head on a rock while crossing an off-piste area - suffering a serious head injury despite wearing a ski helmet.

He was put into a medically induced coma after suffering what was described as a “traumatic brain injury” and now spends part of the year at the family home in Mallorca with a special medical team.

And, later this month, Schumacher’s Formula 1 car is set to sell at auction. He drove the Ferrari F2001b when he won the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and it is being sold by RM Sotheby’s with a price tag of £6million.