The photographs show Mick wearing his father’s helmet and overalls from 12 years ago.
Michael Schumacher is still regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time but remains out of the public eye after he was involved in a devastating ski crash accident in 2013 while on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps.
He fell and hit his head on a rock while crossing an off-piste area - suffering a serious head injury despite wearing a ski helmet.
He was put into a medically induced coma after suffering what was described as a “traumatic brain injury” and now spends part of the year at the family home in Mallorca with a special medical team.
And, later this month, Schumacher’s Formula 1 car is set to sell at auction. He drove the Ferrari F2001b when he won the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and it is being sold by RM Sotheby’s with a price tag of £6million.
