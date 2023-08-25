Yannick Vu, Michael Douglas, Ben Jakober and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum

Yannick Vu, Michael Douglas, Ben Jakober and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the museum. | Francisco Ubilla

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterAlcudia25/08/2023 19:48
W0

On Friday, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones visited the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum in Alcudia, which is this year celebrating its thirtieth anniversary. Managed by the Fundación Yannick Vu y Ben Jakober, of which Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are patrons, the Friday visit came two days after one by Sofia, the Queen Mother.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum

Related news
The museum contains one of the most important private art collections

Sa Bassa Blanca, one of the best cultural experiences on the Island

More related news

The actors are spending the summer at their S'Estaca property, which was where Yannick Vu lived with her first husband, Domenico Gnoli, for two years between 1968 and 1970. This summer is the 35th that Michael Douglas has spent at S'Estaca.

The two couples are great friends and the museum and S'Estaca have an architectural association. The white architecture of Sa Bassa was in fact inspired by S'Estaca. When Michael Douglas undertook a redevelopment of s'Estaca, he found inspiration in Sa Bassa.