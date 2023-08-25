Yannick Vu, Michael Douglas, Ben Jakober and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the museum. | Francisco Ubilla
Alcudia25/08/2023 19:48
On Friday, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones visited the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum in Alcudia, which is this year celebrating its thirtieth anniversary. Managed by the Fundación Yannick Vu y Ben Jakober, of which Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are patrons, the Friday visit came two days after one by Sofia, the Queen Mother.
