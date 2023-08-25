On Friday, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones visited the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum in Alcudia, which is this year celebrating its thirtieth anniversary. Managed by the Fundación Yannick Vu y Ben Jakober, of which Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are patrons, the Friday visit came two days after one by Sofia, the Queen Mother.

The actors are spending the summer at their S'Estaca property, which was where Yannick Vu lived with her first husband, Domenico Gnoli, for two years between 1968 and 1970. This summer is the 35th that Michael Douglas has spent at S'Estaca.

The two couples are great friends and the museum and S'Estaca have an architectural association. The white architecture of Sa Bassa was in fact inspired by S'Estaca. When Michael Douglas undertook a redevelopment of s'Estaca, he found inspiration in Sa Bassa.