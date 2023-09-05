Only their closest family and friends were in attendance at the marriage, a source told People magazine.
Joey King first gained recognition for portraying Ramona Quimby in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus (2010) and has since gained wider recognition for her lead role in The Kissing Booth (2018) and its two sequels. King received critical acclaim for her starring role in the crime drama series The Act (2019), for which she was nominated for both a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.
King has also appeared in the films Battle: Los Angeles (2011), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), The Conjuring (2013), White House Down (2013), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Going in Style (2017), Bullet Train (2022) and The Princess (2022), as well as the first and second seasons of the FX black comedy crime drama series Fargo (2014–2015).
