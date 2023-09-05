Bullet train star Joey King married film director Steven Piet at an undisclosed location on the island over the weekend. Their love story started on the set of the Hulu limited series “The Act” in early 2019, where Steven Piet directed two of the show’s episodes, and Joey King shone as the star. Their on-screen chemistry quickly spilled into real life, and they embarked on a journey of love that culminated in this beautiful union.

Only their closest family and friends were in attendance at the marriage, a source told People magazine.

Joey King first gained recognition for portraying Ramona Quimby in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus (2010) and has since gained wider recognition for her lead role in The Kissing Booth (2018) and its two sequels. King received critical acclaim for her starring role in the crime drama series The Act (2019), for which she was nominated for both a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

King has also appeared in the films Battle: Los Angeles (2011), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), The Conjuring (2013), White House Down (2013), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Going in Style (2017), Bullet Train (2022) and The Princess (2022), as well as the first and second seasons of the FX black comedy crime drama series Fargo (2014–2015).