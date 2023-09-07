Alesha Dixon and family has just enjoyed a late holiday in Mallorca begore the children went back to school.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 44, enjoyed a relaxing getaway at the five star Ikos Porto Petro hotel with her husband Azuka Ononye and their daughters Azura, nine, and Anaya, four.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “A fun time was had! Back to school tomorrow and back to business!”

She gained recognition in the early 2000s as a member of the R&B, garage and hip hop group Mis-Teeq who had seven UK top 10 hits, two top 10 double platinum albums, and sold over 12 million records worldwide.

Following the group disbanding in 2005, Dixon pursued a music career as a solo artist, signing a recording contract with Polydor Records. She recorded her debut solo album, Fired Up in 2006, releasing her debut single “Lipstick”, followed by “Knockdown”, after which her popularity as a singer had declined and was subsequently dropped from Polydor.

In 2007, Dixon won the fifth series of the BBC One dancing competition show Strictly Come Dancing. Her television exposure led to a successful musical comeback, which included her signing to Asylum Records.

In 2008, she released her second album, The Alesha Show, which received platinum certification in the UK and spawned the successful singles “The Boy Does Nothing” and “Breathe Slow”, the latter of which became her highest charting single and earned her a Brit Award nomination.

In 2009, Dixon became a judge on the seventh series of Strictly Come Dancing, and the following year, she released her third album, The Entertainer.

In 2012, shortly after judging on the ninth series of Strictly Come Dancing, Dixon quit to become a judge on the ITV talent show competition Britain’s Got Talent.

Her fourth album, Do It for Love, was released in 2015. In 2020, Dixon was a judge on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and in 2021, she was a judge on Walk the Line. In 2022, she judged on the tenth season of Australia’s Got Talent.

As a television presenter, Dixon has hosted Alesha’s Street Dance Stars (2010), Your Face Sounds Familiar (2013), Text Santa (2014–2015), Dance Dance Dance (2017), The Greatest Dancer (2019–2020), Comic Relief (2019–2022), and the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

She has also written a series of children’s books titled Lightning Girl.