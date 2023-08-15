MasterChef judge John Torode and his wife actress Lisa Faulkner have been enjoying a sunny holiday in Minorca and needles to say, John’s been enjoying the island’s great food.



“It’s so beautiful here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We had a walk to the beach and there’s like a little pathway that you go to and it takes 15-20 minutes to get down to the beach.

“When we got to the beach it was just rocks and you have to go on your back and scooch into the water. It’s so beautiful and clear.”

Lisa starred in Celebrity MasterChef back in 2010 and won and went on to become a celebrity chef.

Five years later John decided to ask the star out and they’ve been together ever since.

John has been a judge on MasterChef since 2005.

Lisa has had roles in The Lover (1992), Dangerfield (1995), Brookside (1997–1998), Holby City (1999–2001), Spooks (2002), Burn It (2003), Murder in Suburbia (2004–2005), New Street Law (2006–2007), Murdoch Mysteries (2010–2012), EastEnders (2017) and The Girl Before (2021).

John, who hs been awarded the MBE, moved to the UK from Australia, he was born in Melbourne, in the 1990s and began working at Conran Group’s restaurants.

After first appearing on television on ITV’s This Morning, he started presenting a revamped MasterChef on BBC One in 2005. He is a restaurateur; former owner of the Luxe and a second restaurant, Smiths of Smithfield. He has also written a number of cookbooks, including writing some with fellow MasterChef presenter and judge, Gregg Wallace.