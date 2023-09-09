Mega star Taylor Swift is reported to have flown to Mallorca for the wedding of Brad Pitt's Bullet train star Joey King who married film director Steven Piet last weekend at Sa Fortalesa, where Rafa Nadal and Gareth Bale got married and also one of the locations for The Night Manager, in Puerto Pollensa.

According to ACESHOWBIZ the 33-year-old singer/songwriter’s name was included in a guest list of 24-year-old Joey and 32-year-old Steven’s intimate wedding ceremony.

A few days after the festivity Robert uploaded a series of photos including a snap of the guest list featuring Taylor’s name in it.

In the particular snap which he uploaded via Instagram, Taylor’s name was handwritten in red below her brother Austin Swift’s name. The list showed that Taylor and her brother were welcomed to sit in Table 15.

Robert removed the particular photo capturing the guest list from his post shortly after releasing it.

However, a number of Taylor’s fans noticed that the singer was among the other guests. In the comments section of the post, one fan in particular asked, “Why did you leak the taylor info and then delete it.” Meanwhile, another exclaimed, “TAYLOR SWIFT OMG.”