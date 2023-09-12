Tennis world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been relaxing on the island. She says in an instagram post: "Few days off, good recovery." Sabalenka has won one Major singles title, at the 2023 Australian Open, and two Major doubles titles, at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open, both partnering Elise Mertens. She has won 19 career titles in total, 13 in singles and six in doubles.
