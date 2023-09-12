Tennis world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been relaxing on the island. She says in an instagram post: "Few days off, good recovery." Sabalenka has won one Major singles title, at the 2023 Australian Open, and two Major doubles titles, at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open, both partnering Elise Mertens. She has won 19 career titles in total, 13 in singles and six in doubles.

Sabalenka was born in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Her father Sergey was an ice hockey player. Sabalenka started playing tennis by chance. She said, "One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and on the way he saw tennis courts. So he took me to the courts. I really liked it and enjoyed it and that's how it was. That's how it started."