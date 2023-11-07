The wait is almost over. Series 6 of the Netflix smash series, The Crown, will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes premiering on November 16 and the last six episodes on December 14.

A sizeable part of the new series was filmed in Mallorca with Andratx playing a starring role.

The poster for the new series has Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) sitting on the gang-plank of a yacht (depicting the famous Princess Diana photo taken in the South of France aboard Dodi Al Fayed’s yacht Jonikal) was taken in Andratx.

Season 6 will continue with Princess Diana’s story, with the first four episodes exploring the events surrounding her tragic death in 1997.

In the final six episodes, we’ll see Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) reflect on her reign and look ahead to a time when her successors will take the throne. Expect royal wedding bells for Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams), as well as a budding university romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Also joining the cast for Part 1 are Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards as young Princes William and Harry, respectively, and Ford as teenage Harry in Part 2.

And, with the final season of The Crown about to launchv the show’s performance coaches have lifted the lid on how the cast perfect their portrayals.

As part of the research for the Neflix royal drama, William Conacher said he and cast members watched footage of the British royals with no volume to capture their mannerisms.

“First thing I say is nobody needs to do an impression and I don’t believe anybody ever has on this show,” Conacher, the supervising dialect coach, told Reuters.

“It’s more about analysing what the face does, what the mouth does, what the head does, and then letting your voice come through that shape.”

It is a strategy that has paid off. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who have played Queen Elizabeth at different periods of her life, have both picked up awards for their performances.

“If we’re talking about the queen, if you don’t open your mouth, if you don’t let your lips move much at all, do not tense, just let there be very little distance,” Conacher said.

“Diana opened her mouth quite a lot and she also spoke in a very minor key. These are all little things, but they’re hints as to how you make your voice sound like that character without actually changing your voice.”

Movement coach Polly Bennett worked with actors “on how their physicality operates” in each season.

“That can be everything from idiosyncratic movement ... so that’s the things that we might broadly understand as Diana’s tilting head or Prince Charles’ slight ‘underneathness’ of his head.”

Season 6 begins in the summer of 1997 before Diana was killed in a car crash at the age of 36.

“Working ... with Imelda ... this season was to both be talking ... how the queen ages and what changes in her body which is everything from she starts wearing glasses and maybe she’s walking a little bit slower,” Bennett said.

“But also looking at the history of the queen and knowing that whenever she walks somewhere, she always knows where she’s going because somebody is telling her.”