Excitement about the release of the third series of The Mallorca Files are rife and according to some industry sources, it will premiere on BBC One early in the New Year, if not before.

There has been a great deal of mystery around series 3. A press blanket was thrown over the production which was filmed at numerous locations on Mallorca, as in the first two series.

And now, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the third season of The Mallorca Files.

This British police procedural television drama is set against the backdrop of Mallorca and features Elen Rhys and Julian Looman as the dynamic investigator duo. The third season has a wealth of material to draw from, and the creators are committed to running the show for as long as it continues to satisfy the fans around the world.

The series to date has been watched in over 80 countries and dubbed into numerous languages.

The Mallorca Files Season 3 trailer has not yet been released. However, it is expected to be released in the coming weeks.