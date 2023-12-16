British-born top model and former actress Emily Ratajkowski has become the perfect ambassador for Mallorca.

The model was recently photographed wearing a T-shirt from the fiestas of Sant Joan, the Mallorcan town where she has spent her summer holidays since she was a child, during a stroll around New York.

The T-shirt features the seven dimonis (devils) typical of the area on a blue background.

Emily’s T-shirt has generated a great deal of interest, but it is no longer available for purchase.

Climent Picornell told the IB3 radio programme Al Dia that it is a 1999 limited edition designed by the Sant Joan cultural association.

The print shows the demons representing the seven deadly sins: greed, envy, gluttony, lust, sloth, anger and pride.

The geographer explained that the model’s father bought the model every year.

The model, who has a son with Sebastian Bear-McClard, often shares her visits to the island on social media and often dedicates beautiful messages to it, even in Catalan. “Mallorca is magical. Cada vegada que torno tinc la sensació que torno a casa. I am lucky to have this island as part of my life and now also that of my son. I love Mallorca, you have a special place in my heart”, she wrote in a post on Instagram.

In 2019 she posted "MALLORCA! 🇪🇸 I spent every summer of my childhood up until the age of 14 in a little town called Sant Joan in the middle of Mallorca. I hadn’t been back in 10 years and returning to rediscover the island as an adult was an unbelievable experience. Gracias por un viaje increible! ❤️ T'estimo Mallorca, tens un lloc especial al meu cor."

Emily is clear that she wants her son to grow up Mallorca, the place she has enjoyed year after year.

Ratajkowski was born in London to American parents and raised in Encinitas, California.

She began her career as a child actor appearing in two episodes of the Nickelodeon series iCarly (2009–2010).

Her modeling debut was on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine treats!, which led to her appearing in two music videos: Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody”.

Ratajkowski’s feature film debut was a supporting role as the mistress of Ben Affleck’s character in the film Gone Girl (2014). Her other roles include the films Entourage (2015), We Are Your Friends (2015), I Feel Pretty (2018) and Welcome Home (2018), as well as the miniseries The Spoils Before Dying (2015) and the anthology series Easy (2016).

She appeared in the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, and made her professional catwalk modeling debut for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week in 2015. She has since walked on the Paris Fashion Week runway for Miu Miu and Milan Fashion Week for Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace. For her international Vogue covers and high fashion campaigns, Models.com ranks her as one of the new generation of supermodels.

Ratajkowski appeared in a Buick Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl 50 (2016), and has become the spokesperson for brands such as DKNY, The Frye Company, Kerastase, Paco Rabanne, and DL1961. She is an advocate for women’s health issues as a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

As a self-identified feminist, Ratajkowski has received both support and criticism for her views on sexual expression.

Her essay collection, My Body, was published by Metropolitan Books in November 2021 and was on the New York Times Bestseller list.