Niall Horan, vocalist with boy band One Direction, joined the big party in Andratx to welcome in the new year. Niall joined hundreds of others on the promenade to toast 2024 on Monday. He was spotted by one of his army of fans and he posed for a selfie.

The One Direction star is said to have spent the New Year on the island probably staying at a private home in the Andratx area.

Following the band's hiatus in 2016, Horan signed a recording deal as a solo artist with Capitol Records and has since released three albums: Flicker (2017), Heartbreak Weather (2020) and The Show (2023). Flicker debuted at number one in Ireland and the US, and reached the top three in Australia and the UK. The album's first two singles, "This Town" and "Slow Hands", reached the top twenty in several countries. Heartbreak Weather was released in March 2020, and debuted at number one in the UK, Ireland and Mexico, and at number four in the US.

Horan's third studio album, titled The Show, was released in June 2023. It was preceded by the singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown", which were released in February and April 2023, respectively.