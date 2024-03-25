The former England international Andy Carroll, who now plays as a striker for Ligue 2 club Amiens, has just spent the weekend on Mallorca with his wife the former TOWIE star Billi Mucklow.

He has played for Newcastle United, Preston North End, Liverpool, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion, and earned nine caps for the England national team, scoring two goals.

Carroll began his professional career with Newcastle United in 2006, before spending a brief period on loan with Preston North End, during which time he scored his first league goal.

He established himself as a regular in the Newcastle first team by 2008, and following Newcastle’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship in 2009, scored 17 goals in 39 appearances to help Newcastle finish first in the league, earning immediate promotion in the process.

The following season he scored 11 goals in 19 appearances, before leaving for Liverpool on transfer deadline day in January, signing for a fee of £35 million, at the time the record for a British footballer.

Carroll struggled for goals at Liverpool, moving on a season-long loan to West Ham United in 2012, made permanent a year later for a fee of £15 million.

He spent six injury-impacted years at West Ham, and was released in 2019 at the end of his contract. Carroll then re-signed for Newcastle, spending two years at the club until being released at the end of his contract in 2021.

Carroll then moved to Reading on a short term deal leaving the club in August 2023 to move to France where he says he is very happy.

Of the weekend in Mallorca his wife posted on Instagram: “Weekend Full Of Everything I Love”.