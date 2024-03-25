The former England international Andy Carroll, who now plays as a striker for Ligue 2 club Amiens, has just spent the weekend on Mallorca with his wife the former TOWIE star Billi Mucklow.
He has played for Newcastle United, Preston North End, Liverpool, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion, and earned nine caps for the England national team, scoring two goals.
Former England, Newcastle and Liverpool star a winner in Mallorca
Andy Carroll and his wife relax on the island
