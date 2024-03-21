Michael Douglas, who has owned an estate in Valldemossa, Mallorca, for over 30 years. is about to return to our screens while he and his Welsh Oscar-winning wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have revealed some of the secrets of their long and happy marriage.

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its eight-part limited series “Franklin,” starring and executive produced by Michael Douglas. The first three episodes will premiere globally on the Apple SVOD service on Friday, April 12; the next five episodes will role out one at a time on subsequent Fridays through May 17.

“Franklin” is based on Stacy Schiff’s book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.” The series tells “the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career” — outside of holding a lightning rod in a thunderstorm, we imagine.

In 1776, the world-famous inventor faces his ultimate test: a secret mission to recruit France to help America fight for its independence in the Revolutionary War. And, oh yeah, he was 70 and Transatlantic travel hadn’t exactly been perfected.

“By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783,” the Apple TV+ logline reads.

Away from the screen, after 24 years of marriage Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of the longest-lived couples in Hollywood, although like any marriage they have had ups and downs, which they have been able to overcome with some strategies.

A source consulted by National Enquirer revealed that the couple had to come up with a plan to avoid irritating each other when they spent a lot of time together, especially since they were doing it to spend more time with their children, who are their priority. And they have been spending more and more time in Mallorca.

"Catherine suggested they go their separate ways more often, pursuing their individual hobbies and projects," the source said, also because the roles are fewer and fewer as they get older, although there is always work for them to do.

"We've never, ever lost our sense of humour. First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me, that's no secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there were no ups and downs. The constant is love and respect and enjoying each other's company".