Hollywood Oscar legend Michael Douglas may be spending his summer holiday at his Mallorcan estate s’Estaca without his wife this year.

The couple, who have been married for almost 24 years, traditionally spend part of their summers in Mallorca but this year it looks like it is going to be rather complicated because Catherine is going to be filming season two of Netflix’s Wednesday, which sees Catherine play Morticia Addams, in Romania for all of the summer.

On spending time apart, Catherine is pragmatic, telling WSJ Magazine that their time together has always been all or nothing.

“My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent. We’re either on or we’re off.

“I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us.”

Michael has owned the property in Mallorca for over 30 years and has invested millions in maintaining the unique and historic seafront property near Valldemossa.