Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/05/2024 15:25
Hollywood Oscar legend Michael Douglas may be spending his summer holiday at his Mallorcan estate s’Estaca without his wife this year.
