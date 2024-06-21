Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has been showing off her own talents in Palma posing for some amazing pictures and a video around the Cathedral. Holden also enjoyed a meal with friends at the hugely popular The Merchants restaurant. Amanda is currently busy filming her new series, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, in Mallorca, set to premiere on Netflix.

She added the caption: “Just running around in my pants as per...” Amanda’s post led to a flood of compliments from her devoted followers. In Cheaters: Unfinished Business, Holden will oversee the group of couples who have signed up to an expert-led process in the hope that they can face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and decide whether they can forgive and forget.

The contestants will gather at an undisclosed location along with Holden. The show is the latest big push into the mainstream UK entertainment space from Netflix, which is also making a show hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls titled Bear Hunt. “Sometimes dreams really do come true,” said Holden, who has been a Britain’s Got Talent judge for 17 years. “All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – and this is it.”

Since 2007, she has been a judge on the television talent competition show Britain’s Got Talent on ITV. She also co-hosts the national Heart Breakfast radio show with Jamie Theakston on weekday mornings. Holden grew up in Bishop’s Waltham and took an interest in acting and musical theatre while at school. She played the title role in the musical stage show Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2004, for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award. Her acting credits on television include The Grimleys (1998–2001), Kiss Me Kate (1999–2001), Cutting It (2002–2004), Wild at Heart (2006–2008), and Big Top (2009).

Holden has also presented various television shows for ITV, including The Sun Military Awards (2009–2014), Superstar (2012), This Morning (2014–2015, 2017), Text Santa (2015), and Give a Pet a Home (2015). In 2013, Holden released her autobiography book, No Holding Back, which became a Sunday Times bestseller. In 2020, she released her debut studio album, Songs from My Heart, which reached the top 5 on the UK Albums Chart