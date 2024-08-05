At the end of August, Mallorca will be the location for the filming of a reality show starring the well-known Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character he played for the last time in 2022 in the film Thor: Love and Thunder It is understood that the show will feature the island’s coves and some maritime filming and in Mallorca it will be produced by the local company Palma Pictures, accustomed not only to big productions with Hollywood stars, such as Hustle, with Adam Sandler for Netflix, or Lioness, with Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Zoe Saldaña for Paramount+.

Hemsworth earlier this year released the new instalment of the Mad Max saga, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, in which the Australian plays the film’s main villain. The series that Hemsworth would shoot in Mallorca, pending definitive confirmation, would be related to National Geographic, with whom Hemsworth has worked in the past on Shark Beach and Limitless.

According to National Geographic in Limitless “Chris Hemsworth is on an epic mission to discover how to live better for longer. With the help of world-class experts, family, and friends, he’s embarking on a series of immense challenges to push himself to new limits and stop the diseases of old age before they take hold. In this thrilling series.”

It is a reality show created by Darren Aronofsky, known for his films Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan and the recent The Whale, along with Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser, would be involved in the production as creator along with director and producer Ari Handel, with whom Aronofsky usually works. The series, which originates from National Geographic and is available on the Disney Plus streaming platform, is based on challenging the actor to improve his life and reach his full potential. Its first season was a huge global success.

On screen, Hemsworth is also seen with his family, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, to whom he has been married for 14 years. The actor’s brothers, fellow actors Luke and Liam Hemsworth, also appeared alongside him in the first season of the series. Last summer, the all action man and family enjoyed a holiday on board a classic Mallorcan yacht in the Balearics. Unlike the many other mega stars who visit Mallorca, Chris and the family decided against a monster superyacht and chose a classic boat La Juliana which was built in 1965 and for years used to take tourists back and forth to Cabrera.