Leonardo DiCaprio back is on holiday in Ibiza with his partner, model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple have been spotted at the well-known restaurant Casa Jondal. The couple have fond memories of the island. DiCaprio and Ceretti were first spotted in August 2023 at the famous Hï Ibiza and they are back, although DiCaprio has visited Mallorca on a number of occasions in the past and recently invested in a Balearic business venture.

However, hopefully his trip to Ibiza has not been to painful. Last weekend, the actor, 49, was photographed going for a swim off a yacht in Sardinia and the film star appeared to suffer a jellyfish sting while swimming. They snapped DiCaprio trying to examine a red mark on the back of his right thigh on the deck of the boat, pulling his swimsuit aside to get a look at the spot.

However, he appears to have recovered on the cruise to Ibiza. And, back in March, DiCaprio became an investor in Catalan photovoltaic start-up SolarMente, which has a subscription-based business model and operates in the Balearics. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona, the company said in a statement that DiCaprio’s decision “reinforces” the start-up’s position as a “benchmark in the solar energy sector”.

The actor, known for his involvement in environmental projects, said in the statement that his support as an investor in SolarMente is “a responsible and strategic choice towards a cleaner future”.

“I am proud to see SolarMente actively participating in the development of a sustainable energy future,” DiCaprio added.

An active celebrity in the climate change movement, DiCaprio believes global warming is the world's "number-one environmental challenge". Eager to learn about ecology from an early age, he would watch documentaries on rainforest depletion and the loss of species and habitats. In 1998, he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to promoting environmental awareness.

It supports organizations and campaigns committed to ensuring a viable future for planet Earth, and produced the short web documentaries Water Planet and Global Warning. The foundation has also funded debt-for-nature swaps. By 2018, the foundation had funded more than 200 projects, providing $100 million in support. He has been an active supporter of numerous environmental organizations and sat on the board of the World Wildlife Fund and International Fund for Animal Welfare.