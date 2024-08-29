British Pop star Dua Lipa has taken to social media to maintain that the Balearic Islands are her favourite holiday destination. This week, the singer uploaded an article on her Instagram site in which she reviews the best holiday accommodation in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. The artist has also shared an article from the account Service 95, a publishing platform founded in February 2022 by Dua Lipa herself.

The article, entitled Explore the quieter side of the Balearic Islands: where to stay in Ibiza, Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca, was published on July 31 this year. In it, author Pia Brynteson reviews the “twelve best hotels” in the islands to visit in search of “nature, relaxation and culture”.

“Each island has a unique energy, and much more to explore than the famous party scene,” begins a list of twelve accommodation recommendations.

But this latest move by Dua Lipa on social media is not the only one that indicates her preference for the Balearics. The singer loves to celebrate her birthday in Ibiza. In fact, less than a week ago she was on the island celebrating her 29th birthday with her partner, Callum Turner, friends and family. The event was full of Spanish culture, with a tablao and flamenco group included.

The singer shared on her Instagram account several posts of the outdoor party in a luxurious villa overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

Lipa worked as a model before signing a recording contract with Warner Bros. in 2014. She rose to prominence with her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles “Be the One”, “IDGAF”, and the UK number-one single “New Rules”.

Lipa was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. Her second number-one single, “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris, was the best-selling song of 2018 in the UK and won the Brit Award for Song of the Year. In 2019, she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and for Best Dance Recording for “Electricity”, her collaborative single with Silk City.

A study conducted by the Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of people born with the name “Dua” in England and Wales was 63 in 2017, the year Lipa earned her first UK number one song with “New Rules”; this increased to 126 in 2019. In May 2018, she was included on British Vogue’s inaugural list of the 25 most influential British women of 2018 with Lipa being the youngest on the list at the age of 22. Its review said her 2017 song “New Rules” is an “anthem of female empowerment (that) laid out a blueprint for modern sex lives”, and described her as being a “culture definer”.