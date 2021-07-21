There is no denying it, it is hot, especially at night and it is that time of year when most people leave their bedroom terrace doors and windows open to try and enjoy a relatively cool night’s sleep.

However, apart from the late night parties, which have now been curtailed somewhat, bars and restaurants closing an hour earlier I doubt will make a massive difference, but someone has to be seen to be doing something.

There now appears to be another problem and that is people trying to beat the new electricity tariff trap.

The cost of electricity has reached new peaks over the past few months and now the government has brought in a guide to avoid paying the peak rates.

Obviously breakfast time and then the middle of the day are the most expensive.

The cheapest period is between midnight and 8am, so guess what is happening?

As I lay in bed tossing and turning trying to beat the heat and get to sleep the other night, while the bars were quiet, all I could hear was the rumble and tumble of washing machines and dishwashers - it felt like my little street was shaking.

Consumer groups warned that the new price brackets would cause social tension, even spark unrest between neighbours living in apartments blocks, and I think, as the summer drags on, they will be proved right.