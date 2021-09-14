The Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriguez, made a landmark speech this month in which he said that we should change the tourist industry not giving so much importance to numbers; in other words fewer tourists but spending more.
I think the majority of people who live here would welcome a greater balance, fewer tourists in the peak months but a longer season. Obviously, this is in an ideal world and of course market forces are at work; most people want to come on holiday during the peak months because of the weather, the sun and beach are still Majorca´s prime attractions.
The Mayor´s speech reflects a new school of thought which was knocking around before the pandemic hit, that Majorca was close to reaching its limit on the number of tourists. That was back in 2019. Things have obviously changed but some on the island think that the tourist industry should be managed differently. With the reports that the industry will make a full recovery in 2022 these “thoughts for the future” are becoming even more relevant.
I do think that Majorca could become a holiday destination in the winter months, centred around Palma, because this is where the hotels are open. To be honest I think that few people could be persuaded to go to the resorts during the winter months even if more businesses were open. I think Rodriguez has started an interesting debate. Change is needed but is now the right time?
John Little / Hace about 4 hours
Hi Jason, I agree with you about Palma vs the resorts, it has to be focused on Palma. . However a week walking around the city will not be suitable for many people who would want to get out and see more of the island. How about a card/ticket/pass valid for both train companies, Soller and TIB( including the buses). This would have to be easily accessible via the web or also included with the cost of the holiday when booked. Not easy I appreciate but the key has to be ease of purchase and ease of use by people who do not speak the language. This system would encourage the expansion of the train system, to Arta and possibly to Pto Alcudia and benefit everywhere serviced by the railway. Not easy to organize but winter tourism to Palma needs more than just the city to be a viable offer.
