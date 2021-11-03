The Balearic President, Francina Armengol, signalled the end of the infamous Calle Punta Ballena strip in Magalluf (in its present form) yesterday when she said that so-called booze tourism would not be tolerated any longer. You can safely say that part of her speech in London (if not all of it) was directed at Magalluf when she said that tourism of excesses would no longer be allowed.

The Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriguez, has made similar statements. So are we finally seeing the end of Calle Punta Ballena, which at one staged was dubbed the most infamous street in Spain? I think so. The Balearic government shows no sign of backing down over Magalluf and the other so-called party resorts. Their message is the party is well and truly over. Magalluf has changed dramatically over the last five years, upgraded hotels and attractions and a massive amount of investment. Punta Ballena was the thorn in the side of the new-look resort and now its days appear to be numbered.

There are many reasons why the government is taking a tough stance but one of the principal reasons is that the local population has had enough. Calle Punta Ballena may generate plenty of cash but it gives the island a bad image. Enough is enough. While the future for Majorca looks bright the same can´t be said for Calle Punta Ballena. The clock is ticking. The Balearic government does have a battle on their hands but I suspect that they will win.