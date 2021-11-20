The Socialist party, which currently leads the left-wing coalition government and the traditional flag bearer for right wing politics, the Partido Popular, are losing popularity and support and it would appear that a new younger generation of voter is shaping what could become a new model for politics in Spain.

On the far left we have Podemos, which recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its true origins and on the far right we have VOX, the party which obtained the third most votes at the last general elections.

VOX is very much the new kid on the political block, it was founded in 2013 but shot out of the blocks making lots of noise and it has been heard.

Podemos adopted a more softly softly philosophical approach, but that too is being heard more than ever as Spain emerges from the pandemic with young voters being increasingly more active.

VOX is gaining support to the cost of the Partido Popular and the near defunct Ciudadanos which started life as a “liberal” party but soon began leaning further to the right. In the red corner Podemos, which is very much part of the anti-austerity movement and is very vocal on inequality and corruption, is taking votes away from the Socialists. Podemos was key to the Socialists forming the government, but will they be able to stop VOX from being the kingmaker next time around?