It's all getting very confusing, not to say worrying if one is to believe everything experts and politicians are saying. Only yesterday the Spanish Prime Minister ruled out demanding a negative PCR test from visitors from Spain from EU member states. But, the sheer fact that these measures are being considered makes one wonder why is there such a fuss about the Covid passports if there’s a conversation about returning to PCR tests.

That said, Brussels appears to have come up with the simplest solution - don’t travel. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) yesterday warned that the majority of European Union countries continue to be highly affected by Covid and its new variant. And, taking into account the increased infection rates and the circulation of the Omicron variant, the ECDC highly suggested that everyone should refrain from taking any unnecessary trips over the coming weeks - perhaps months depending on how the Covid situation pans out.

Obviously, the ECDC has not included the UK in its advice as it is no longer a member of the EU but, like France, many EU countries are watching the UK’s figures like hawks and further restrictions could be slapped on travel to and from the UK.

The ECDC produces a map of countries with over 500 cases per 100,000 and most of Europe is a dark red alert colour, something is not working.