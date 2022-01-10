A week to forget in the Balearics as the number of Covid cases surged putting the islands on red alert. Thousands of positive cases were reported with the unvaccinated in the spotlight again. A government report said that the majority of people in intensive care units with Covid in local hospitals hadn't received the jab.

Since the introduction of Covid passports for bars and restaurants literally thousands of people have now had the jab. The President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, went even further saying that the best present anyone could get for the Three King´s was the Covid vaccine. The government are holding their nerve, not introducing anymore restrictions and keeping faith in the Covid passport. Those who are unvaccinated are now in a difficult spot...if you haven´t got the passport then your options are limited.

There was some surprising news from Britain with the announcement that pre-departure PCR tests would be scrapped and along with the quarantine after the PCR test on day two for travel to the UK. This led to a rise in holiday bookings but no-one is making any forecasts about the summer season this year. It is still too early to say what will happen. Hoteliers are ready to open early if they see a surge in bookings.

We are living in difficult times and the green shoots of recovery in the autumn appear to have disappeared at the moment. Local businesses have been hit hard especially bars and restaurants which reported a big drop in trade over New Year. The government is confident that the situation is under control so we will have to wait and see.