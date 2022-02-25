Here are 5 reasons you should be feeling fantastic today!

1 The Fun Fair is back!

The ‘Fira del Ram’ is the traditional spring funfair held at the Son Fusteret grounds in Palma. Opens today at 16.30, so don’t miss it!

2 The sun will come out!

Although rain is forecast for today, the sun is predicted to come out Saturday and Sunday so don’t leave your sunglasses at home!

3 Carnival parades!

Sa Rua. That’s the name for the parades for carnival that are being held across the island this weekend.

4 Look outside your window: YOU LIVE IN MALLORCA!

If you live in Mallorca you basically live in pure paradise so get out there and enjoy!

5 You deserve to feel good.

If you’re looking for a reason to feel good about today, here it is: you deserve it. You deserve to feel hopeful and ambitious and positive today. Remember; this day is just one in a string of weeks, months and years, and every single minute goes into creating the incredible story of you.