Paradise has a name: Mallorca.

Paradise has a name: Mallorca.

04-04-2019TONI DIAZ

Here are 5 reasons you should be feeling fantastic today!

PALMA. FERIAS. ANIMACION NOCTURNA EN LA FERIA DEL RAM EN PALMA 2014.ÃÂ MAS FOTOS EN EL DISCO DEL 08-0

1 The Fun Fair is back!

The ‘Fira del Ram’ is the traditional spring funfair held at the Son Fusteret grounds in Palma. Opens today at 16.30, so don’t miss it!

MALLORCA. METEOROLOGIA. LA FOTO DEL LECTOR. Amanecer.

2 The sun will come out!

Although rain is forecast for today, the sun is predicted to come out Saturday and Sunday so don’t leave your sunglasses at home!

PALMA. CARNAVAL. UNAS 10.000 PERSONAS DISFRUTAN DEL CARNAVAL DE PALMA SA RUA 2013.

3 Carnival parades!

Sa Rua. That’s the name for the parades for carnival that are being held across the island this weekend.

MALLORCA . METEOROLOGIA. LA FOTO DEL LECTOR. Variable.

4 Look outside your window: YOU LIVE IN MALLORCA!

If you live in Mallorca you basically live in pure paradise so get out there and enjoy!

IBIZA - RISA - GENTE RIENDOSE - ALEGRIA - FELICIDAD.

5 You deserve to feel good.

If you’re looking for a reason to feel good about today, here it is: you deserve it. You deserve to feel hopeful and ambitious and positive today. Remember; this day is just one in a string of weeks, months and years, and every single minute goes into creating the incredible story of you.

Related Tags