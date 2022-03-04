It is seven days since the Russians started their invasion of Ukraine and still they have not managed to gain a major foothold. Yesterday, we spoke with Ukrainian engineer, Taras Ostapchuk, who is in Kyiv and he said that the situation was under control but made an appeal for more weapons.

The courage and defiance of the people of Ukraine is quite incredible and at the moment they are holding the world´s greatest army at bay. It is not exactly apt but that famous quote; one free man defending his home is more powerful than ten hired soldiers, springs to mind.

Like so many invading armies it looks as if Russians soldiers thought that they would be welcomed as liberators rather than invaders. My heart and prayers go out to the brave defenders of Ukraine who are giving the Russian army a bloody nose. Remarkably one of their finest pieces of kit are Turkish made drones.

Footage released by the Ukrainian military over the weekend indicated that TB2s had destroyed long Russian military columns in Kherson, near Kyiv. The Bayraktar strikes obliterated military equipment. It is also said that British supplied anti-tank missiles have also caused considerable damage to Russian equipment.

I don´t think anyone thought that the Ukrainians would be able to withstand the onslaught by the Russian military. Every day that goes-by is a major blow to Russia and its cruel tactics. The message from Ukraine is clear: give us the tools and we will finish the job.