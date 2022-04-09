If only we had known! The Irish are replacing Britons in a wide range of summer jobs on the island because of the additional paperwork needed to recruit a British national in the post Brexit era.

Bars and restaurants in the resorts, which usually would recruit Britons for the season from the United Kingdom, are having to look elsewhere. Those Britons who already have their paperwork in order before the Brexit cut-off point have no problems it is just “new workers.”

Now, for many local businesses this is going to be a blow and it is just another “Brexit chestnut” to come out of the woodwork. If British people had known that they would have greater difficulty working abroad would they have voted for the split? That is a question we will never know the answer to.

There was a school of thought shortly after the vote which said that the lives of British citizens living in European Union states after Brexit would not dramatically change and this is the case. However, those Britons moving to live and work in the European Union after Brexit will have some problems. They have “third nation” status and for this reason they need additional paperwork to live and work in European Union states.

And it is not only the tourist industry. International schools on the island who want British staff are also having a problem. Brexit has made a big difference to British citizens who had been planning a move abroad. The real impact will be felt later rather than sooner.