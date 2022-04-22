The latest figures show that the number of Britons officially resident in Spain has increased by 9.5 per cent from 2019 (286,753) to 2020 (300,640), 313,975 in 2021 and, as of January 1 this year, 407,000. The British now account for the third largest foreign community in Spain, officially there are only 185,000 German residents for example.

But, the big question is whether the increase in the size of the British community is due to Brexit and for Britons living in Spain to register as legal residents or is it because the Balearics and Spain continues to be a very attractive second home destination? Last year, for example, the number of third-country nationals, obtaining Spanish residency permits surged by 3.6 per cent in 2021.

I have heard numerous contrasting stories since Brexit. On the one hand I have been told that Britons were selling up and returning home, while I have also heard from lawyers and real estate agents that Britons are continuing to invest and buy properties in the Balearics and elsewhere in Spain. I know the 90-day rule for non-residents has complicated life for some second home owners but considering the determination by the British embassy in Madrid to reach a deal over the recognition of UK driving licences in Spain, there must be a sizable number of British residents, new and old, who are determined to continue enjoying living in Spain.