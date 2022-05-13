David and Simon Reuben have snapped up land along the Mallorcan coastline in both Andratx and Pollensa. | Archives
I suspected that British investment in Mallorca would fall following Brexit. It looked increasinly likely that Brussels would make life difficult for British companies wanting to invest in the European Union. There have been cases where British investment has stalled because of excessive red tape since Brexit, but thankfully this is not the case with Mallorca. British-based firms are investing heavily on the island.
