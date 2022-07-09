Bunyola.—The paparazzi became the “evil face” of the media in the 1990s. New privacy laws have also meant that their numbers have declined and these days there are only a few about. During the “happy days of paparazzi photography” there were at least twenty based on the island. Now, they are down to single figures. But they are still about. Their profession has got harder because celebrities are more savvy. One well respected “pap” got the tip that Cristiano Ronaldo was on the island with his family. He put together a plan which involved a hefty outlay on a boat and waited. The Portuguese star player duly obliged and went out sailing a ona luxury yacht. Our friendly “pap” left in hot pursuit aboard his 300-euro-day-rented boat. He moved in close and took a series of long-range photos of Ronaldo who was wearing swimming trunks. The perfect photos. Job done. Money in the bank. Back to port and send the photos to the various international photo agencies. Just as he was sending them and dreaming of a big pay day, up pops the same photo of Ronaldo on the football star´s instagram account. It was a similar photo which our man had taken. The value of his photos and his day´s work went from several thousands euros to enough for a bottle of water! Not only are new privacy laws putting the paparazzi out of business, social media is doing the same thing.
